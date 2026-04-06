The timeless art of toy making at Vilachery

Just a short drive from bustling Madurai, in the quiet block of Thiruparankundram, sits a village named Vilachery. The quietitude and calmness of this rural pocket is punctuated by the old charm of vibrant clay dolls, which travels beyond the fringes of this sleepy village.
Toy making here isn’t just a job, it’s a family legacy carried by five generations of the Kulalar community. What started as simple pottery, has grown into a thriving cottage industry, providing livelihood to about 300 families here.
Both domestic demand and increasing international orders are positioning this cluster as a vibrant artisanal economy. Recognising the cultural and economic importance of this craft, the Tamil Nadu government designated Vilachery as a toy-making micro cluster in 2022. In March 2025, Vilachery clay toys received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enhancing the brand identity of this traditional craft in national and global markets.
M Ramalingam (73), general secretary of the Madurai Toy Makers Association says that the GI recognition and the state’s Toy Manufacturing Policy 2025 have improved visibility and confidence in the sector. “The GI tag has boosted our credibility. Buyers now see Vilachery clay dolls as genuine and unique products,” he says.
He traces the early days and shares about how the occupation went through waves of changes. “Up until 1965, we focused on clay idols of gods like Vinayagar and Krishnan, and goddesses like Meenakshi, and big guardian animals. But it all shifted when a relative, Sadasiva Kulalar, headed to Cuddalore and Kancheepuram to master the craft of golu making. He came back and trained three people in the village, including myself. We started supplying the dolls to shops near Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and the Madurai district Sarvodaya Sangam,” he shares. Today, the product range includes traditional golu dolls, Hindu deities, mythological figures, village-themed sets, and customised festival kits.
Local resources
The magic starts with Vilachery’s special soil from the kanmoi (local irrigation tank). This soil is known for its durability and resistance to cracks and salinity damage, even after decades. “The quality of our clay is our biggest asset. Idols made over a century ago in temples at Kuyilkudi and Vilachery are still intact, which shows the durability of our work,” Ramalingam notes. Muthulakshmi (46) a veteran in clay moulding, who says that this work has been empowering for her, explains the process, “We soak the soil for two days, sift out rocks and grit, knead it like dough, mould, dry, and paint with care.”
The artisans here make the toys from the scratch without procuring raw materials from outside. “Vilachery’s artisans stand out because they make their own moulds, and there is no outsourcing. That’s our secret,” Ramalingam says with pride. The families used to do it all — mixing clay, moulding, drying, and the final procedure of painting. But post 1985, they started dividing the labour, which further boosted the output and quality, helping them tap bigger markets.
Festive times
Although artisans work throughout the year, peak sales happen during the four-month festive season from September to December. Festivals like Navaratri, Krishna Jayanthi, Vinayagar Chaturthi, and Christmas keep the artisans quite busy. “We spend the entire year preparing for those four months. This period determines our annual income,” Ramalingam says. “The combined annual turnover of the Vilachery cluster is around Rs 10 crore.” Prices start at Rs 70 for a six-inch clay figure, rising based on size, detail, and design complexity.
Affordable pricing and handcrafted authenticity have helped Vilachery maintain a strong presence in Tamil Nadu’s festive markets. Outside Tamil Nadu, the cluster has established a steady domestic distribution network. Christmas-themed clay toy kits are supplied in large quantities to Kerala and Goa during the festive season. Retailers and bulk buyers place advance orders months before Navaratri and Christmas, ensuring reliable seasonal revenue. Lalitha, a second generation Plaster of Paris (POP) toy maker, says transportation of these toys is easier when compared to clay toys. “We pull late nights for bulk orders from Kerala to hit deadlines,” she says. Now, alongside clay and terracotta dolls, POP dolls are also on the rise. Tourists from local and foreign come here for wholesale purchases, but the fragility of clay makes the travel a task. So they started manufacturing papier mâché, using paper pulp, gum, and chalk powder. Priya, a papier mâché doll maker, says, “Clay is too brittle, so we tried pulp. Now we craft big and light statues. The demand is also soaring as they are tough and portable.”
While the business is thriving now, Ramalingam traces back to the hard times,“Sales of trendy sets like Jallikattu scenes, Aththivarathar idols, or Ayodhya Ram figures were on a rise. But Covid was a blow to their thriving business. Temples shut, shops closed, orders dried up.” But the artisans bounced back with online sales and home delivery, which stuck around and widened their reach, and the centuries-old craft continues to grow globally.
At global level
Internationally, Vilachery clay dolls have found a space in diaspora communities and boutique cultural stores. Artisans export to countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. “Overseas buyers value the handmade quality and traditional finish. Export demand has been growing steadily,” Ramalingam says.
Artisan Suburaj believes strategic marketing could unlock even more commercial opportunities. “Greater awareness and promotion of the GI tagged Vilachery clay dolls by the state government could boost sales. The product quality is already strong. With better marketing, we can expand in export markets,” he says.
Other artisans, like Alagarsamy and Sundar, share similar optimism about the sector’s future. They note that younger family members are increasingly involved in production, design innovation, and digital marketing. Social media and online marketplaces are becoming additional sales channels alongside traditional wholesale networks. They added that there are over 15 mould makers in the area, allowing them to keep up with current design trends.
Industry observers highlight that the micro-cluster model has enabled collective bargaining for raw materials, shared kiln facilities, and better coordination of bulk orders. This has improved operational efficiency while maintaining the handcrafted nature of production.
With policy support, GI-backed branding, and sustained festive demand, Vilachery’s clay toy industry is at a turning point. The combination of craftsmanship, and structured market outreach is helping the cluster evolve from a purely traditional occupation to a resilient rural enterprise.