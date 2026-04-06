The timeless art of toy making at Vilachery

Just a short drive from bustling Madurai, in the quiet block of Thiruparankundram, sits a village named Vilachery. The quietitude and calmness of this rural pocket is punctuated by the old charm of vibrant clay dolls, which travels beyond the fringes of this sleepy village.

Toy making here isn’t just a job, it’s a family legacy carried by five generations of the Kulalar community. What started as simple pottery, has grown into a thriving cottage industry, providing livelihood to about 300 families here.

Both domestic demand and increasing international orders are positioning this cluster as a vibrant artisanal economy. Recognising the cultural and economic importance of this craft, the Tamil Nadu government designated Vilachery as a toy-making micro cluster in 2022. In March 2025, Vilachery clay toys received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enhancing the brand identity of this traditional craft in national and global markets.