628 nomination papers filed in 16 segments in Chennai

CHENNAI: The 16 assembly constituencies in the city witnessed a slew of nominations being filed by candidates, with the total number at 628. The window for filing nominations closed on Monday.

Of the 628, the official data showed 346 were filed on Monday alone. Perambur, which has attracted a lot of focus because of actor and TVK president Vijay contesting from there, received the highest of 66 nominations. This is followed by 56 in Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is in the fray. Both Stalin and Vijay had filed their nominations April 30, when the process started.

Mylapore saw the lowest of nominations, at 25. Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is contesting from here. She filed her nomination papers on Monday, accompanied by senior party colleagues. She disclosed total assets worth `16.20 crore between herself, her husband and her daughter.

Among other prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday was HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, who is contesting from Harbour constituency, who is aiming for a hat trick from there. He disclosed total assets worth Rs 2.93 crore between himself and his wife.

Though the total number of nominations filed stood at 628, the final number of candidates in the fray will be known only on Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Persons who would have filed their nominations as back up candidates for those from major parties as a mitigation plan in case of the main candidates’ nominations getting rejected.

All eyes on Perambur

Perambur, which has attracted a lot of focus because of actor and TVK president Vijay contesting from there, received the highest of 66 nominations. This is followed by 56 in Kolathur, where Chief Minister MK Stalin is in the fray. Both Stalin and Vijay had filed their nominations April 30.