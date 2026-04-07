Afternoon downpour takes Chennai by surprise, more rain likely

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed a sudden burst of rain on Monday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat, even as meteorologists cautioned that temperatures are set to rise again later this week.
Several parts of the city recorded sharp, short-duration rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts. Nandanam emerged as one of the wettest pockets, recording nearly 50 mm of rainfall, while other areas such as Taramani (18.5 mm) and parts of north Chennai saw moderate precipitation. Official observatories, however, recorded lower amounts, with Meenambakkam logging 4.5 mm and Nungambakkam 3 mm till 5.30 pm.
The sudden change in weather was attributed to a trough extending from an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar, passing across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km above mean sea level.
This system has enhanced moisture incursion and triggered localised convective activity over north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), similar conditions are likely to persist over the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is expected to occur in some areas of Chennai and north coastal Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as well, but thereafter, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually increase from April 8 or 9,” said V R Durai, Scientist ‘F’ at RMC to TNIE.
The Met department has also issued thunderstorm warnings for isolated places across Tamil Nadu till April 9, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.
Despite the showers, temperatures across the state remained above normal by 2–3°C in several pockets.