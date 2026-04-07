Afternoon downpour takes Chennai by surprise, more rain likely

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed a sudden burst of rain on Monday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat, even as meteorologists cautioned that temperatures are set to rise again later this week.

Several parts of the city recorded sharp, short-duration rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts. Nandanam emerged as one of the wettest pockets, recording nearly 50 mm of rainfall, while other areas such as Taramani (18.5 mm) and parts of north Chennai saw moderate precipitation. Official observatories, however, recorded lower amounts, with Meenambakkam logging 4.5 mm and Nungambakkam 3 mm till 5.30 pm.

The sudden change in weather was attributed to a trough extending from an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar, passing across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at about 0.9 km above mean sea level.

This system has enhanced moisture incursion and triggered localised convective activity over north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.