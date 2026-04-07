Chennai man found dead inside his house, police suspect murder

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man was found dead in his house at Peravallur on Monday. The police suspect the man could have been murdered by his friends in a drunken brawl. The Peravallur police have registered a case and a probe is under way to trace the suspects.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh, has been living alone, after getting separated from his wife and two sons several years ago.

On Monday morning, Ramesh’s mother came to visit him and found him lying in a pool of blood.

She alerted the police, who recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for a postmortem.

An initial probe led the police to suspect that Ramesh must have been drinking with his friends when an argument between them could have led to the murder.