From content creation to acting: Thajmola on his debut movie Youth

A few months ago, Thajmola’s parents often found themselves fielding calls from friends, families, and fans about their son’s performances on social media platforms. Popularly known as Thaj among his followers, he regularly writes sketches, scouts locations, directs, performs, edits, and uploads his own videos on Instagram, each spanning about three minutes. These stories sparked conversations when they went viral, but the appreciation didn’t just stay within audience circles. It caught the attention of filmmakers too. And soon, those congratulatory calls to the couple grew more frequent “and a little overwhelming” when Thaj made his way to the big screen with the March release, Youth.

Talking about the coming-of-age romantic drama helmed by directorial and acting debutant Ken Karunaas, Thaj says, “I always wanted to try my hand at everything media, such as podcasts, acting, music, all of it. Acting was always in the back of my mind, but I was hesitant because I knew it’s a full-time commitment.”