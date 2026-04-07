Man killed after car crashes into vehicle, overturns on Chennai's Outer Ring Road

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man died on the spot after the car he was driving rear-ended another car on the Vandalur-Minjur 400-ft Outer Ring Road (ORR) near a petrol bunk at Palavedu around 10.45 pm on Sunday night.

According to Red Hills Traffic Investigation police, the deceased has been identified as Abinesh Raghav, a resident of Veerapuram in Avadi. His seven-year-old son, who was travelling with him in the car, escaped with minor injuries. The duo was on their way to a relative’s house.

Near the petrol bunk, the car rammed into the rear-left side of another car moving in the same direction.

In the impact, the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into an electric pole, and overturned.

The police personnel, who rushed to the spot, admitted the boy to a hospital. The man’s body was sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle, identified as Sunil Kumar (37) of Avadi, escaped without injuries, the police said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.