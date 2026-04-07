Wholesome summer madness: Experience these budget-friendly novelty activities in Chennai

It’s that time of the year again. The season of vacations, staycations, family catch-ups, and the ever-present challenge of keeping children meaningfully engaged through their summer holidays. For many parents, it is also about giving their children experiences they themselves may have missed growing up. Once upon a time, summers meant packing bags and heading to one’s hometown or going on temple tours and reconnecting with roots, slowing down, and soaking in a different rhythm of life. But with increasing rural-to-urban migration and the steady pace of urbanisation, those roots have gradually found their place within city limits.
Today, cities like Chennai are evolving to meet that shift, offering a growing range of spaces and experiences that promise both engagement and escape. From no-cost nature-led retreats to immersive cost-efficient activity spots, here are a few offbeat recreational ideas you can opt for.
All Hands on Deck
What is summer without a splash of water? And now, you don’t have to plan a getaway to Kerala or Goa to chase that thrill. Right within city limits, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has brought water adventures closer home, with newly opened boat houses in Manali, Madhavaram, and Thiruvottiyur, adding to its existing hubs at Muttukadu and Mudhaliyarkuppam. Designed to make water-based recreation more accessible, these spaces offer everything from laid-back pedal boating to adrenaline-rushing jet skiing. Whether you’re hopping onto an 8-seater motorboat for a breezy ride or trying your hand at a solo water scooter, there’s something for both families and thrill-seekers. The Thiruvottiyur Boat House, in particular, expands the experience with kayaking options, along with playful additions like aqua zorbing and aqua roller. By bringing these activities into the heart of the city, TTDC is redefining how Chennaiites experience summer.
Price: Starts from Rs 100 (varies by activity and location)
Timings: 9 am to 6 pm Locations: Manali, Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur (TTDC Boat House)
Booking: Offline booking only
Be the Tourist
What if sightseeing in your own city felt like a holiday? With Chennai Ula, the city turns into a moving postcard — one that you can hop on and off at will. Introduced by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, this heritage bus service blends public transport with tourism, offering a leisurely way to rediscover Chennai. Operating on a circular route that covers key landmarks, the service currently runs six AC buses and five vintage-style buses, each adding its own charm to the journey. The route winds through some of Chennai’s 16 remarkable landmarks, including the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, Egmore Government Museum, Valluvar Kottam, Semmozhi Poonga, Marina Beach, Santhome Basilica, and Fort St. George, among others. “Usually, you wouldn’t spend an entire day exploring the city you live in, but with Chennai Ula, you can have the utmost time spent on the road while visiting the historical landscape just like the tourists,” says an MTC official. You can buy a ticket for the AC bus and transition to a vintage bus on the way.
Price: Rs 100 (AC), Rs 50 (Vintage) Tickets can be collected from the respective bus conductor.
Timings: 4 pm to 10 pm, on weekdays and 10 am to 10 pm on weekends and public holidays
To know more, check @mtcchennai on Instagram
Closure with Glow
As daylight fades in Mahabalipuram, the landscape begins to emerge as colour and light. Tucked within Maragatha Poonga, the TTDC Glow Garden offers a luminous escape that feels almost surreal against the town’s otherwise heritage-heavy backdrop. Stated as Tamil Nadu’s first immersive light-themed park, the space comes alive with glowing sculptures, LED-lit pathways, and interactive installations that invite visitors to engage rather than just observe. Spread across themed zones — from animal and marine-inspired sections to butterfly and rose gardens — the park blends art, play, and technology into a visually striking experience. While daytime access offers a preview, it is after sunset that the garden truly reveals its charm. The evening ticket unlocks both indoor and outdoor sections, along with rides like the toy train and carousel, making it a hit among families and groups.
Price: Rs 100 (indoor glow garden), Rs 200 (indoor+outdoor glow garden, available in the evenings)
Timings: 11 am to 11 pm
Location: Maragatha Poonga, Mahabalipuram
The Parrot Paradise
If you are seeking a slice of calm away from the city’s constant buzz, a space where both children and adults can slow down, this place in Chintadripet might just be the answer. Run by the widely known ‘Birdman of Chennai’ Sudarson Sah, his home gained wider attention after a brief appearance in Meiyazhagan, a 2024 Tamil film. A visit here is less of an outing and more of an experience in mindful living. “Visitors can spend an hour feeding and interacting with birds — especially parrots — while also learning about nature, trees, and the importance of coexistence. My main motto is to create awareness among children and encourage living in harmony with nature,” says Sudarson. Guests are encouraged to wear light-coloured clothing, carry water bottles, and even bring along raw peanuts to feed the birds, a simple act that often becomes the highlight for young visitors. With zero entry cost and a refreshing sense of fulfilment, this is an ideal way to begin your 2026 summer.
Price: Free (prior booking mandatory) Timings: 5 pm to 6 pm
Location: No.2, Iyya Mudali Street, Chintadripet (Search Parrot Sudarson in Google Maps)
For booking: Contact Sudarson Sah at 9042048481 (10-15 days prior for weekends/public holidays; one day prior for weekdays)
On Thin Ice
Not every summer escape needs a hill station. Sometimes, it can begin on the outskirts of the city. At the VGP Wonder Ice Rink, trade sweaty afternoons for a cool glide. Guess what? You don’t need to know skating to step in. A representative says, “You can come and try. We have dedicated trainers here to guide you personally. You don’t have to go abroad anymore, you can experience ice skating right here in Chennai.” Each session comes fully equipped with helmets, skating shoes, and knee and elbow guards, ensuring both safety and comfort. Structured 7-day and 14-day summer camps are underway for kids.
Price: Rs 236 (visitor, no access to skating rink), Rs 1,061 (skater without socks) and Rs 1,161 (skater with socks)
Timings: 45-minute slots (10 slots daily, starting from 11 am)
Location: Injambakkam Booking: Online via Kyn or at on-site counters | Summer camp enquiries: 9384405222
Heritage Mode: On
In a city that is constantly reinventing itself, a quiet revival has been unfolding in the background. From Anna Nagar Tower and Valluvar Kottam to the stately Ripon Building, these spaces are no longer just remnants of history, they are experiences waiting to be revisited by its people. Among them stands the striking Victoria Public Hall, its signature brick-red façade holding stories that date back to the colonial era. The hall has reopened its doors with curated visitor experiences that go beyond passive viewing. With guided access, audio-visual elements, and time-slotted entries, a visit here feels like a history lesson through living archive. Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply looking for a slower, screen-free afternoon, this is Chennai at its reflective best.
Price: Rs 25 (Adults), Rs 10 (Students and Senior Citizens), free entry for children below the age of 10 years Location: Victoria Public Hall, Park Town
Timings: 1.5 hours (six slots daily, starting from 8.30 am) (Closed on Tuesdays)
Booking can only be done online at GCC Service website