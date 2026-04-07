Wholesome summer madness: Experience these budget-friendly novelty activities in Chennai

Be the Tourist

What if sightseeing in your own city felt like a holiday? With Chennai Ula, the city turns into a moving postcard — one that you can hop on and off at will. Introduced by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, this heritage bus service blends public transport with tourism, offering a leisurely way to rediscover Chennai. Operating on a circular route that covers key landmarks, the service currently runs six AC buses and five vintage-style buses, each adding its own charm to the journey. The route winds through some of Chennai’s 16 remarkable landmarks, including the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, Egmore Government Museum, Valluvar Kottam, Semmozhi Poonga, Marina Beach, Santhome Basilica, and Fort St. George, among others. “Usually, you wouldn’t spend an entire day exploring the city you live in, but with Chennai Ula, you can have the utmost time spent on the road while visiting the historical landscape just like the tourists,” says an MTC official. You can buy a ticket for the AC bus and transition to a vintage bus on the way.

Price: Rs 100 (AC), Rs 50 (Vintage) Tickets can be collected from the respective bus conductor.

Timings: 4 pm to 10 pm, on weekdays and 10 am to 10 pm on weekends and public holidays

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