An ancient Jain temple in Thiruparuttikunram

The main deity Vardhamana, is worshipped in the principal sanctum which is apsidal shaped. On either side of this sanctum are two more shrines dedicated to Pushpadanta, the ninth Tirthankara and Dharmadevi, also known as Ambika, the Yakshi of Neminatha, the twenty-second Tirthankara. The sanctum of Pushpadanta is also apsidal in shape, but smaller than the main shrine for Vardhamana. The shrine of Dharmadevi is small in size and square in design.

An important feature of this temple is the sangita mandapa, the ceiling of which is completely covered with paintings which showcase the lives of three of the twenty-four Jain Tirthankaras. This structure, according to an inscription, was constructed at the behest of Irugappa, an army general and minister of the Vijayanagara ruler, Bukka Raya II in 1387-88 CE at the request of his acharya, Pushpasena. This officer also gave donations for paving the floor of this mandapa with granite.

Numerous important epigraphs have been discovered in this temple, beginning from the Chola age. They belong to the reigns of Kulottunga I, Vikrama Chola, Kulottunga II and Rajaraja III. The earliest epigraph belongs to the time of Kulottunga Chola I and is dated 1116 CE. There are also a few epigraphs of the Vijayanagra epoch belonging to the reigns of Bukka I, Vira Narasimha (the elder brother of Krishnadeva Raya), and also Krishnadeva Raya.