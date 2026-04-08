Cairn: It's a climb

Cairn is a game about climbing a mountain almost completely unassisted. This makes the mechanics of the process quite interesting. You get to control the routes and specific pathways to scaling a cliff face; even control the movement of the hiker’s limbs as they try to grip onto indentations on the rocky surfaces. Lots of microdecisions, almost like solving a puzzle. But for me, it’s the idea of the very situation that’s fascinating. Like, what do you mean Aava (the lead character in the game that does the hike) doesn’t even use oxygen cylinders and pickaxes to start with, knowing that she’s climbing up this daunting, murderous mountain? This could never be me. Life is difficult as it is. But maybe people like Aava don’t find this difficult. Maybe they think it is fun!

So I played the game, and I thought a little more critically about this question. Did I find the game fun? Before I answer that, I want to unpack this game a bit more. Climbing, as an action, has long since been included in most adventure videogames. The early Assassin’s Creed games had these complex scaling sequences. You could climb historically important monuments by finding the path of least resistance to get to the very top. These were recognisable old structures — like the Colosseum, the Florence cathedral, and it felt kind of satisfying to be a part of that history. Ghost of Tsushima has now adopted a similar mechanic in its shrine quests. But, there’s a critical difference here. These games aren’t about climbing at all. The climbing serves as a break from the tedium of the main quests, and are peaceful environmental puzzles that balance things off nicely. But a whole game that’s basically just climbing? Could that be fun?