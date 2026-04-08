Chinmaya Mission’s Tamizh Geetha Chanting Competition gets its winners

As the hall filled up on a Monday afternoon, students were already seated cross-legged on stage. As they sang devotional songs, their voices accompanied by the hum of the sruthi box. A few in the audience unconsciously tapped along to the talam. The serene atmosphere set the tone for the Tamizh Geetha Chanting Competition 2025 prize distribution ceremony. Organised by Chinmaya Mission Chennai at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Taylors Road, the event brought together 28 finalists studying in classes 3-9. from across the state. TNIE was the media partner.

Welcoming the gathering, OV Nambiar, president of Chinmaya Mission Chennai, said, “Nothing moves forward because of an individual; it is the organisation that takes it forward and makes our Gurudev proud.” He described the competition as a tribute to the Mission’s founder.