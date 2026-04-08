Neelira: A portrayal of dignity

A beautiful, powerful film was quietly released in cinemas last week, and if its ticket sales don’t improve, it will just as quietly disappear soon. Neelira, written and directed by Someetharan and backed by Indian production companies, is set in Jaffna in 1988. It narrates what happens over the course of a single night as a family’s home becomes the site of an altercation between the Indian Peacekeeping Force and guerrillas — presumably the LTTE.

I went to watch it in a near-empty theatre with subdued expectations, as I invariably have when consuming material about my Sri Lankan Tamil background, especially if dealing with the civil war or its genocidal denouement. I was stunned to find myself so moved. Neelira is the most brilliant and authentic film I have seen yet on the subject. In 1988, the island was full of conflict. There was the government of Sri Lanka itself, Sinhala urgency in the form of the JVP, Tamil insurgency that had by then been entirely absorbed by the LTTE, and the Indian army — danger was everywhere, kaleidoscopic. Someetharan was a child in Jaffna in a time of constant vigilance and imminent violence, as so vividly etched in his film. I was a child in Colombo: a city of curfews, bombings and assassinations. Tension was everywhere on the island, and its residue is still present in a bodily and intergenerational anxiety I recognise in myself and others. It is the same, disquieting tension — the tension of living in a time of war — that suffuses the film and gives it its haunting power.