One in five in India under 30 is prediabetic: Apollo report

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals released the sixth edition of ‘Health of the Nation 2026’ report based on over three million preventive health checkups conducted by Apollo Hospitals across India in 2025, on the occasion of World Health Day.

The report showed 25% of 80,596 people screened in Chennai have diabetes and highlighted the early onset of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In Chennai, 26% have hypertension, 38% are anaemic and 77% are obese. In Madurai, out of 21,245 screened, 36% have diabetes, 26% have hypertension, 26% are anaemic and 83% are obese. In Tirchy out of 16,421 screened, 34% have diabetes, 20% hypertension, 32% are anaemic and 80% are obese, according to the press release.

One in five people under 30 across India are prediabetic, the report added.