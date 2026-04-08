Scratches, smudges and slow ink: Why fountain pens still matter in a swipe-and-scroll world

Writer Neetha John shares her memory of ink pens being passed down from her father. She says, “My father always romanticised ink pens. He bought me and my sister these beautiful ink pens and we were told we would only be allowed to use them if we improved on our handwriting.” The first pen she owned was a yellow Camlin ink pen with a blue cap.

Urudhimozhi, a translator, began using fountain pens when her school mandated them. “We were discouraged from using ballpoint pens,” she says. “I used a dark green-colour Hero pen for four long years, and I was planning to write my board exams with that pen. Sadly, I lost it.”

The colour green, it turns out, runs through many of these first memories. Dr Sneha Rooh, a palliative physician and psychotherapist, also received a dark green pen, though hers came from a different world entirely. “It had a dark green body, and Hero pens have that golden arrow pointing towards the nib. It came with a golden cap,” she says.