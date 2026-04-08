Woman ends life, man dies in bid to save her in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man died while attempting to save a woman who jumped in front of a train at Maraimalai Nagar railway station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when an express train bound for Chennai Egmore was crossing the station. Police said a woman, believed to be around 30-years-old, who was standing near the tracks, suddenly leapt in front of the incoming train.

Noticing this, Ilangovan (53), a resident of Thalimangalam near Maraimalai Nagar, rushed forward in an attempt to rescue her. However, both were struck by the train and sustained fatal injuries.

Tambaram Railway Police personnel rushed to the scene and sent the bodies to the Tambaram Government Hospital for postmortem.

The identity of the woman is yet to be established. A case has been registered.