'Ladies' Night': Knitting real and surreal

Seated before the glow of her computer screen, author and journalist Sucheta Dasgupta begins not with words, plots, or sequence, but with an imaginary setting in her head. In that setting, a character steps in, makes a decision, and that becomes the trope around which the story revolves.

This has been her writing ritual for more than two decades. Since 2004, Sucheta has been writing stories and saving them in her story bank. Between 2004 and 2007, she produced 14 stories, one in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2025, each year. On Saturday, the author released 18 such short stories in a collection titled Ladies’ Night: Stories at the Tagore Film Centre.

Explaining the title, the author says, “There are ladies’ nights in bars, where ladies get free drinks — that is what is happening in the stories. The title is incidental to the framing device that holds the stories together.”