TN ramps up LPG access for migrant workers

CHENNAI: India’s state-run oil marketing companies have stepped up efforts with the state government to ensure uninterrupted access to cooking gas for migrant workers in order to mitigate the impact of global supply disruptions on domestic consumers, a fallout of the war in West Asia.

Acting under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the oil industry has doubled the daily availability of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders - a smaller, more flexible option widely used by migrant labourers and daily wagers. The expanded supply is being rolled out across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through coordination with government departments.

A release from the state level coordinator (SLC), Oil Industry - Tamil Nadu & Puducherry said the additional allocation is being targeted at high-density migrant clusters in industrial belts such as Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and Thiruvallur. Oil companies have deployed distributors directly at construction sites, industrial hubs and worker settlements, enabling over-the-counter sales through petrol pumps and local retail outlets.