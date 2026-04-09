Trans person electrocuted near Beach railway station while crossing median in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old trans person was electrocuted on the spot allegedly after coming into contact with an electrical pole box while trying to climb over a median in a bid to cross the road near Beach Railway Station in Parry’s Corner early Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pushpa, a platform dweller.

The North Beach Police said the median has metal railings, and the person’s head came into contact with the junction box.

The police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Soon after the incident, officials from the city corporation’s electrical department began repair work at the site to prevent further incidents. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased alleged the negligence of the department led to the death.

When contacted, the corporation officials said this was not a designated spot to cross the road and that the pole box was kept at a height which is generally out of reach of pedestrians and motorists.

“The accident happened because the person was crossing the road at this height. However, the zonal authorities concerned are inspecting the site to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the corporation official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and a probe is under way.