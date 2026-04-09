Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP, AIADMK of trying to stall women’s aid scheme

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at NDA, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged the BJP and AIADMK attempted to stall the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai citing the election. He was campaigning at Kolathur for DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing a public gathering at at Jambulingam Salai, Udhayanidhi said despite obstacles, Rs 5000 was credited directly to the beneficiaries at 6am, and women withdrew the amount even by 9 am on the same day fearing the union government in the name of minimum balance would take away the money. “This shows the lack of trust in AIADMK and BJP parties,” he said. He also expressed confidence that Stalin would retain the Kolathur assembly seat, winning by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

He said Kolathur has been transformed into a “model constituency” over the past five years under Stalin’s leadership. “Kolathur is not just a star constituency, but a superstar constituency,” he said, crediting the electorate for consistently backing Stalin with increasing vote margins, including over 70,000 vote margin in the last election. He urged the voters to further widen the margin this time to 1 lakh.