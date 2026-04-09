Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP, AIADMK of trying to stall women’s aid scheme

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at NDA, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged the BJP and AIADMK attempted to stall the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai citing the election. He was campaigning at Kolathur for DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Addressing a public gathering at at Jambulingam Salai, Udhayanidhi said despite obstacles, Rs 5000 was credited directly to the beneficiaries at 6am, and women withdrew the amount even by 9 am on the same day fearing the union government in the name of minimum balance would take away the money. “This shows the lack of trust in AIADMK and BJP parties,” he said. He also expressed confidence that Stalin would retain the Kolathur assembly seat, winning by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.
He said Kolathur has been transformed into a “model constituency” over the past five years under Stalin’s leadership. “Kolathur is not just a star constituency, but a superstar constituency,” he said, crediting the electorate for consistently backing Stalin with increasing vote margins, including over 70,000 vote margin in the last election. He urged the voters to further widen the margin this time to 1 lakh.
Listing development initiatives, he noted projects such as Mudhalvar Padaipagam, AC bus shelters, college building, and dialysis centres, among other infrastructure upgrades.
In Villivakkam, Udhayanidhi canvassed for DMK candidate Karthick Mohan, describing him as an educated and capable young leader who could transform the constituency into a “high-tech” hub. He expressed confidence in a comfortable victory margin there as well.
“I’ve come here to Villivakkam before visiting my own Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, as Karthik’s win with a higher margin is more important to me. Candidates fighting against him should lose their deposit,” he said.
Earlier, addressing campaign meetings in Tiruvallur and Avadi, Udhayanidhi appealed to voters to support DMK candidates VG Raajendran and SM Nasar. He said, “I was not well, but chose to continue campaigning for you all.” He urged the public to vote for DMK, stating that, “BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu under the shadow of AIADMK, which needs to be prevented.”
He also took part in election campaigns at Harbour in support of DMK candidate PK Sekarbabu. He told the public, “You are not just choosing an MLA but a minister.”