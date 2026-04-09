Yoginis return home from travels

“Blessings”, is how Beena describes the trail that has now approached its final chapter, with Chennai hosting the concluding leg of the showcase. Beena refers to this final leg as a homecoming, as a natural way to finish the trail since this is where she began and completed the paintings. “It is a full-circle moment; closing this chapter before moving on to the next,” she says, adding, “It’s (the trail) not me at all; I alone could not have done this. It’s teamwork. It’s a blessing that I was chosen to do something like this.”

Initially, Beena admits to never being confident as an artist, and confesses to replicating Raja Ravi Varma’s works. Calling herself a clueless artist at the time, she says it was through the perspectives of her audiences, art critics, and senior artists that she began to see her own style. Her journey as an artist has also taught her the importance of stepping away from her comfort zone. “That step you take when the whole world says that you cannot do it, that 16 cities is just a dream. When you say you trust the universe, when you trust somebody, and not take everything up by ourselves, that’s what this journey has taught me. People have to step up for wonders to happen,” she says.