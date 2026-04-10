15 Chennai LPG agencies under scanner over delay in distribution

CHENNAI: Following complaints of LPG cylinder supply being delayed beyond 25 days from the date of booking, the state government has directed the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department to monitor the functioning of Indane distributor Prasanna Gas Agency in Korattur, and 14 other agencies in the city, in a bid to prevent any malpractices in cylinder distribution, particularly diversion to the black market.

A section of consumers in Korattur and nearby areas have alleged a scam at Prasanna Gas Agency, accusing it of diverting cylinders to the black market resulting in supply delays. As a result, hundreds of consumers continue to face severe hardship for the past one month, with deliveries delayed by 25 to 30 days after booking, prompting calls for an inquiry.

The officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department told TNIE, “An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if there are any irregularities or malpractices causing the delay,” a senior official from the department said.

At a recent meeting chaired by the home secretary, the government sought an explanation from oil companies over delays in LPG distribution under ESMA.

The officials from IOCL - the state-level coordinator for the oil industry, BPCL and HPCL submitted a list of pending LPG cylinder deliveries across the state. In this backdrop, instructions have been issued to monitor 15 agencies in Chennai, said official sources.