15 Chennai LPG agencies under scanner over delay in distribution

CHENNAI: Following complaints of LPG cylinder supply being delayed beyond 25 days from the date of booking, the state government has directed the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department to monitor the functioning of Indane distributor Prasanna Gas Agency in Korattur, and 14 other agencies in the city, in a bid to prevent any malpractices in cylinder distribution, particularly diversion to the black market.
A section of consumers in Korattur and nearby areas have alleged a scam at Prasanna Gas Agency, accusing it of diverting cylinders to the black market resulting in supply delays. As a result, hundreds of consumers continue to face severe hardship for the past one month, with deliveries delayed by 25 to 30 days after booking, prompting calls for an inquiry.
The officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department told TNIE, “An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain if there are any irregularities or malpractices causing the delay,” a senior official from the department said.
At a recent meeting chaired by the home secretary, the government sought an explanation from oil companies over delays in LPG distribution under ESMA.
The officials from IOCL - the state-level coordinator for the oil industry, BPCL and HPCL submitted a list of pending LPG cylinder deliveries across the state. In this backdrop, instructions have been issued to monitor 15 agencies in Chennai, said official sources.
The proprietor of Prasanna Gas Agency denied any malpractice, attributing the delay to shortage of stock over the past month, and assured the complaints would be resolved within a week.
According to complainants, the agency records falsely indicate that cylinders have been delivered, while many consumers maintain they have not received them. “The cylinder meant for me appears to have been sold to someone else. I was informed that it was delivered on April 5, but I have not received it. It has been 27 days since I booked it,” said a 32-year-old woman from Korattur. She added staff at Prasanna Gas Agency failed to provide a satisfactory reply when she raised the issue on Thursday.
In another instance, a 41-year-old resident of TNHB Colony said she had booked a cylinder on March 12 and received OTP 10 days ago. “I was told the cylinder had been delivered, but I have not received it yet. All my friends and relatives living in other areas have received cylinders within seven days,” she said.
R Ambiga, a 37-year-old pregnant woman from North Korattur, said, “I booked my cylinder on March 13, but was unaware that the agency had stopped home delivery. On Thursday, around 12 pm, I had to collect the cylinder myself. It appears the cylinders are being diverted to the black market.”
Last month, the Union government invoked emergency powers under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1955, to ensure adequate supply.