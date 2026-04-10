419 in poll fray in city, Perambur tops with 47

CHENNAI: As the final day for withdrawal of nominations for Assembly elections ended on Thursday, a total of 419 candidates are in the fray across the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.
Perambur constituency has the highest number of candidates in fray with 47 contestants, followed by 38 in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and 35 in Kolathur.
Among the remaining constituencies, Villivakkam and Royapuram will each see 28 candidates, while Velachery has 27 and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni and T Nagar have 26 candidates each. Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam have 24 candidates each, followed by Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Harbour with 23 each.
On the lower side, Mylapore has 19 candidates, while Egmore and Thousand Lights have 18 each. Saidapet has the least number of contestants at 15. In total, 173 nominations were rejected during scrutiny, while 24 candidates withdrew their nominations before the deadline.
A total of 160 candidates are in the fray across 10 Assembly constituencies in Tiruvallur district after scrutiny and withdrawals for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Maduravoyal has 21 candidates, Ambattur 23 and Avadi 20. Tiruttani and Ponneri have 13 candidates each. Gummidipoondi, Madhavaram and Tiruvottiyur have 15 each, while Tiruvallur has 14 and Poonamallee (SC) has 11.
In Kancheepuram district, Alandur has 23 candidates, Kancheepuram 15, Uthiramerur 14 and Sriperumbudur 13. Officials said the list for Chengalpattu district will be released on Friday.