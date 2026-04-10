419 in poll fray in city, Perambur tops with 47

CHENNAI: As the final day for withdrawal of nominations for Assembly elections ended on Thursday, a total of 419 candidates are in the fray across the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.

Perambur constituency has the highest number of candidates in fray with 47 contestants, followed by 38 in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and 35 in Kolathur.

Among the remaining constituencies, Villivakkam and Royapuram will each see 28 candidates, while Velachery has 27 and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni and T Nagar have 26 candidates each. Anna Nagar and Virugambakkam have 24 candidates each, followed by Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Harbour with 23 each.