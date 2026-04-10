Cop stages protest in front of secretariat, sets DMK flag afire

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations by Kothandapani since 2023. He alleged his daughter had undergone a medical procedure in 2021 at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. According to his claims, medical negligence during the treatment led to the amputation of her left leg and affected the movement of her other leg and left arm.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, he is seen shouting, “Sir, remove your hand! Are you arresting me like a common criminal? The DMK government is the real criminal here!”

“There has been no solution for what happened to my daughter in 2021. I challenge the chief minister to face me directly! I challenge him to find just one person in any of the 234 constituencies who can say whatever happened to my child was not wrong,” he is heard saying in the video.