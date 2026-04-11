Crisis easing, but Chennai eateries already took the LPG hit

CHENNAI: Despite the LPG cylinder crisis, triggered by the conflict in West Asia, showing signs of easing, several eateries in the city, particularly the smaller ones, seem to have already taken a huge hit, resulting in loss of employment for many migrant workers.
Many others who have not been asked to leave are, however, facing pay cuts of 50% or more as the eateries have asked workers to take turns to come to work on alternate days due to sharp drop in business. Though largely noticed, the problem seems to be widespread as eateries that TNIE visited reported such issues.
Sapan Giri (30) from Kolkata, working at an eatery in Kilpauk, said only three of his eight colleagues from West Bengal remained here due reduced operations with limited menu.
“Five others already returned to their home villages, and the owner is looking to send one more back. For now, we have been asked to come on alternate days, but that also means reduced pay. We get food at the hotel, but we need to pay our room rent of `5,000 and send money to our families, which is becoming nearly impossible,” he said. .
Sahabuween B (64), who owns the place, said, “I do feel bad for them (workers), but I don’t have an option.”
V T Ameer, owner of a cafe in Besant Nagar, said their “tea master” returned to his village in Bihar as tea is no longer being prepared. He added 15 workers, natives of Bihar, Kerala, Nepal, and AP, employed at two of his other branches in Sholinganallur had also gone home after both outlets were shut. “We now offer only juice and snacks such as sandwiches prepared on induction stove,” he said.
Rajendiran R (67), a hotel owner in Perambur, said, “Three workers from Ariyalur district have been sent home after limiting our menu. We, however, continue to pay them half salaries, despite not working, to ensure they return once the situation improves. Finding replacements later would be difficult,” he said.
Another from Washermenpet, Sathish Kumar N (49), said he also had to let go of five workers from Madurai, but pays them half salaries. A Pandian, owner of an eatery in Velachery, said, “Six of our workers - two from Bihar and others from various districts in Tamil Nadu - have been let go,” he said. Another owner at Kodambakkam said, “I once employed 25 workers, of whom 12 have returned to Bihar.”
In T Nagar, S Sheriff, a worker at an eatery along Madley Road, said as their menu and working hours have been cut short, the pay of five workers have been reduced and workers have been asked to take leaves with pay cuts.
The layoffs are not only driven by the shortage of cylinders but also the exorbitant prices some are paying to buy them illegally in black market to keep the business afloat with limited menu.
The owner of Mishra Chaat shop near Kodambakkam said the price of cylinders has shot up to `6,500, making it unaffordable. “Of my seven outlets in Chennai, those in Porur and Purasawalkam are closed, while the Anna Nagar outlet is not fully operational.”
A couple running a nearby eatery said they are struggling to make ends meet. “Commercial cylinders are being sold for `8,000 to `9,000 in the black market, so we can’t afford it. We are managing to make biryani, chapatis, parottas and idlis using firewood,” said owner S K Akthar, adding their business has dropped to just 25% of what it was.
(With inputs from Sanal Sudevan)