Crisis easing, but Chennai eateries already took the LPG hit

CHENNAI: Despite the LPG cylinder crisis, triggered by the conflict in West Asia, showing signs of easing, several eateries in the city, particularly the smaller ones, seem to have already taken a huge hit, resulting in loss of employment for many migrant workers.

Many others who have not been asked to leave are, however, facing pay cuts of 50% or more as the eateries have asked workers to take turns to come to work on alternate days due to sharp drop in business. Though largely noticed, the problem seems to be widespread as eateries that TNIE visited reported such issues.

Sapan Giri (30) from Kolkata, working at an eatery in Kilpauk, said only three of his eight colleagues from West Bengal remained here due reduced operations with limited menu.

“Five others already returned to their home villages, and the owner is looking to send one more back. For now, we have been asked to come on alternate days, but that also means reduced pay. We get food at the hotel, but we need to pay our room rent of `5,000 and send money to our families, which is becoming nearly impossible,” he said. .