Distribution of voter information slips in Chennai from April 12 to 18

CHENNAI: With the Assembly election scheduled for April 23, Chennai district election officer J Kumaragurubaran on Friday said voter information slips will be distributed to electors across 16 assembly constituencies in the city from April 12 to 18 through respective booth level officials (BLOs).

A release said this year, changes to the slip design were made in compliance with instructions from the Election Commission of India to enhance voter convenience.

In the revised format, the voter’s serial number and part number are displayed in a larger font at the top-right corner of the slip, enabling them easily identify their polling station and helping officials quickly locate names in electoral roll.