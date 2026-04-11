Fleeing burglar jumps off 3rd floor in Chennai, dies

CHENNAI: A series of slip-ups has cost the life of a burglar after he fell to death from the third floor of a building on Ponniamman Koil Street at Venbakkam near Poneri in Tiruvallur district on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar (21) of Rettipalayam near Minjur.

The Ponneri police said after entering the house of Malayappan on the third floor of the building through an open window around 12 am, Bhaskar managed to steal his purse and mobile phone. As he was trying to escape from the place quietly, a mosquito net got entangled in his leg, alerting Malayappan, who woke up from his sleep to find the intruder inside.

When the alarmed Malayappan, a road contractor staying alone, tried to catch him, the burglar ran towards the terrace and jumped off the building. But, luck was not in his side, as Bhaskar’s leg got entangled in a wire, causing him to trip and fall upside down on to the concrete floor. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Ponneri Government Hospital. Bhaskar was found to be involved in other thefts in the area. Three mobile phones and cash were recovered from his possession. The CCTV footage from the area is being analysed, the police said.