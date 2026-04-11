Chennai

Medico dies by suicide in Chennai, cops book four college mates

The four allegedly accused him of operating the fake account and assaulted him in the classroom, the police said.
The student, Asher Immanuel (20), a native of Sundarnagar in Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi and a student of Indira Medical College in Pandur, was found unconscious at his hostel room on Wednesday.
The student, Asher Immanuel (20), a native of Sundarnagar in Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi and a student of Indira Medical College in Pandur, was found unconscious at his hostel room on Wednesday.(Representative image)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: In connection with the alleged suicide of a second-year private medical college student, the Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case against four of his college mates and detained them for inquiry.

The student, Asher Immanuel (20), a native of Sundarnagar in Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi and a student of Indira Medical College in Pandur, was found unconscious at his hostel room on Wednesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Porur, where he died despite treatment.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a dispute had arose between Asher and four fellow students after objectionable messages and videos were posted using a fake ID during an online class. The four allegedly accused him of operating the fake account and assaulted him in the classroom, the police said.

Based on a complaint by his father, the Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and are continuing the investigation. “We are questioning the four students, but we are yet to ascertain the cause,” a source added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

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