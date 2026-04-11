Medico dies by suicide in Chennai, cops book four college mates

CHENNAI: In connection with the alleged suicide of a second-year private medical college student, the Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case against four of his college mates and detained them for inquiry.

The student, Asher Immanuel (20), a native of Sundarnagar in Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi and a student of Indira Medical College in Pandur, was found unconscious at his hostel room on Wednesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Porur, where he died despite treatment.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a dispute had arose between Asher and four fellow students after objectionable messages and videos were posted using a fake ID during an online class. The four allegedly accused him of operating the fake account and assaulted him in the classroom, the police said.

Based on a complaint by his father, the Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and are continuing the investigation. “We are questioning the four students, but we are yet to ascertain the cause,” a source added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)