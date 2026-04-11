Relearn how to focus with Oru Cup Oxygen

You sit on your couch and start scrolling, one reel after another. A notification pops up, and you’re off somewhere else. Minutes pass, but you don’t remember half of what you just watched. Are you consuming media, or is media consuming you? So immersed in today’s digital world, we often forget to pause, and simply focus.
This quiet, subtle erosion of attention and awareness is what Oru Cup Oxygen, an app, seeks to address. Founded by Santosh Kumar and Sa Ki, the initiative is part of the emerging ‘No Scroll Movement’, built for those who consciously choose to step away from constant distractions and become more intentional about their focus.
As conversations around “digital obesity” grow, so do trends like digital detox, where people consciously try to step away from their devices. At the centre of this shift is a growing awareness that our attention spans are no longer what they used to be. “The drive to have something to go non-digital exists because all of us start feeling a pain point of not having focus. We’re watching amazing content, and the very next day we don’t remember it. So we all acknowledge that focus and attention are a big issue,” says Santosh.
Making focus simple
Building on this idea, the app focuses on helping users improve their attention and sleep. Launched on April 10, Oru Cup Oxygen is designed to make mental wellness easier. A no-scroll space, free from pop-up ads, and constant notifications, the app features various sections and audio-led episodes. These are not regular meditative tracks, but immersive, everyday soundscapes designed for both focus and rest, paired with self-assessing questions at the end of each episode. “Everything is a different experience, but in a familiar environment. All our content will encapsulate the goodness of it, at the same time, familiarity for Tamil audiences. This is a true blend so they don’t feel out of place at all,” says Sa Ki.
Interestingly, the app exists within the very space it asks users to step away from. Rather than rejecting screens altogether, it attempts to reshape how we engage with them. The interface remains minimal, often just a static visual, while the experience itself is led by the senses, with users frequently encouraged to close their eyes. There are no constant reminders or notifications either, reinforcing the idea that this is a space for those who have consciously chosen to slow down and make a change.
Changes aren’t necessarily drastic, they can lie in small improvements in everyday life. “Slowing down is the first step. The moment we have the patience to read one page of a book, listen to three or four minute audio, or watch a dialogue based movie without reaching for our phone, that in itself is great,” Santosh says, when asked about the behavioural shifts they hope to see through such initiatives. “Slowly, one by one, being aware in an environment becomes second nature to you,” he adds.
Extending this idea beyond the app, the founders hosted Oru Cup Focus — a sensory-led experience focused on attention and presence, built around the idea of “one sense at a time” — on Friday at Pagir, Thiruvanmiyur. Designed as a self-guided experience, the session encouraged participants to slow down and engage with their surroundings through each sense, each moment.
In a world built around constant distraction, choosing to focus becomes a conscious act. Sometimes, all it takes is a small pause to begin paying attention again.