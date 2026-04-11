Relearn how to focus with Oru Cup Oxygen

As conversations around “digital obesity” grow, so do trends like digital detox, where people consciously try to step away from their devices. At the centre of this shift is a growing awareness that our attention spans are no longer what they used to be. “The drive to have something to go non-digital exists because all of us start feeling a pain point of not having focus. We’re watching amazing content, and the very next day we don’t remember it. So we all acknowledge that focus and attention are a big issue,” says Santosh.

Making focus simple

Building on this idea, the app focuses on helping users improve their attention and sleep. Launched on April 10, Oru Cup Oxygen is designed to make mental wellness easier. A no-scroll space, free from pop-up ads, and constant notifications, the app features various sections and audio-led episodes. These are not regular meditative tracks, but immersive, everyday soundscapes designed for both focus and rest, paired with self-assessing questions at the end of each episode. “Everything is a different experience, but in a familiar environment. All our content will encapsulate the goodness of it, at the same time, familiarity for Tamil audiences. This is a true blend so they don’t feel out of place at all,” says Sa Ki.