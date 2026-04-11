Staff foil armed robbery bid at jewellery in Chennai, five on the run

CHENNAI: An armed gang robbery at a jewellery at Madarapakkam near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Thursday afternoon was thwarted by the employees, as they overpowered one of the gang members.

The police said the gang comprised five members. While one of them, wearing burqa, entered the outlet – Kanya Jewellery, run by Ramesh – posing as customer, the others were waiting outside in a car. Once inside the shop, the burqa-clad person allegedly pulled out a fireman, and threatened Ramesh to quietly pack and hand over the jewellery, warning he would be shot dead if he failed to comply.

Despite the threat, Ramesh raised an alarm and attempted to escape from the shop. In response, the gang allegedly attacked him using the firearm, creating panic on the premises. A shop employee was injured in the incident.

Hearing his cries for help, the other employees and members of the public rushed towards the jewellery store. Upon noticing the crowd, the gang abandoned the attempt and fled the scene in the car.

The police are analysing CCTV footage obtained from the shop. They have formed special teams to trace the suspects. The use of a firearm and the modus operandi are also being probed.