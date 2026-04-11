The smiling soldier brings laughter as an armour amid the Trans Amendment Bill of 2026

The Trans Amendment Bill of 2026 landed on the community and its allies like an unannounced visitor disrupting the peace and slowing the progress that was made so far. Since then, many queer people have been carrying that weight, moving through their days while processing what the legislation means for their futures.

Into that exhaustion steps Kasi Viswanath, an interdisciplinary artiste and practising lawyer who goes by the clown name Siripu Sippai, meaning smiling soldier. Today, Kasi is bringing the community together at Idam, Kodambakkam, for a free clowning workshop, because grief this heavy was never meant to be carried alone.