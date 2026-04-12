FIR ordered against Dutch airlines CEO after family denied boarding at 11th hour

CHENNAI: For J S Sathishkumar, chairman of a Salem-based medical institution, what was meant to be a celebratory trip from Bengaluru to Peru with his extended family turned into a protracted legal battle — one that has now culminated in a court directing the police to register a case against senior executives of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The order, issued by a civil judge and judicial magistrate in Devanahalli — under whose jurisdiction the Kempegowda International Airport falls — marks a rare instance of criminal proceedings being initiated against top airline officials, including the carrier’s CEO and COO, over an alleged case of boarding denial.

Sathishkumar recalled that his family had booked eight non-refundable business-class tickets, costing roughly Rs 49 lakh, and arrived at the Bengaluru airport well ahead of departure on June 19, 2024. The return ticket was booked for July 3, 2024. After hours of anxious waiting at the check-in counter, the airline staff informed them shortly before departure that they would not be allowed to board.