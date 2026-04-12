MCC forces Tambaram corporation to put off Rs 585-crore sewage project

CHENNAI: The residents of Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam and Madambakkam in Tambaram Corporation will have to wait further for an underground sewage system as the civic body has held in abeyance the tender process due to the enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state.

According to the Corporation, an administrative sanction was accorded to the sewerage project for left-out areas at an estimated cost of Rs 585 crore on February 4. “Bids have since been received. However, in view of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in connection with the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, further processing of the tenders has been kept in abeyance and will be taken up after the withdrawal of the MCC,” a civic body document said.

Under the project, an underground sewer network will be created for a total length of 267 km. Moreover, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be constructed with an installed capacity of 35 MLD (million litres per day) in Pazhathottam. The sewerage network and STP will prevent sewage from entering Madambakkam Lake.

At present, 49 tanker lorries have been given permission to remove sewage from household septic tanks and decant at STPs maintained by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).