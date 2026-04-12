Railway employee run over by train while crossing tracks near Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A railway employee was run over by a train while crossing the railway track near Thiruvottiyur railway station on Thursday.

The police said that the man's father, also a railway employee, had died in a similar train accident in 2024 near the same spot.

Following his father's death, the man had secured the job on compassionate grounds.

According to the Korukkupet Government Railway Police (GRP), V Kishore Kumar (23) was a resident of Thilagar Nagar 1st Street, Kaladipet, and was posted at Tiruvallur railway station.

Kishore is survived by his mother, who runs a part-time catering business, and his brother Lithish Kumar, a BSc student.