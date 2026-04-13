CSK fans appear for the loyalty test this IPL

This, coupled with losing the first three games — CSK ended the losing run with a 23-run win against DC on Saturday — meant that the buzz around Chennai’s home games was different. Not low, but rather different. Tickets are easier to get than in the past. There are new stars, some of them, like Sanju Samson, who feel at home and have already been embraced as one of their own by the Chennai crowd. Sanju too, repaid the faith with a sensational century on Saturday. But, not being able to see Dhoni is a big deal for some fans.

Preetham A, a college student from Bengaluru, came for his first match here in hopes of watching Dhoni play. “My first priority is to watch him play. I feel that if he plays, then the stadium will be full. I saw videos of him practising in the nets on Instagram, and got my tickets on Friday morning via a verified online vendor,” he said before CSK took the field at Chepauk.