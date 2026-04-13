Ennum Ezhuthum and the shift in Tamil Nadu classrooms

Until a decade ago, mathematical measurement in primary schools was taught through memorisation and repetition. Children copied tables of units several times in their notebooks: 10 millimetres is equal to a centimetre, 100 centimetres is equal to a metre, 1,000 millilitres is equal to a litre, and so on. Teachers dictated definitions and students repeated them aloud. That approach is not what one would find in a government-run classroom today, in Tamil Nadu.

In a government school in Sivaganga, a teacher introduced measurement differently in February. Each child was asked to bring a tumbler, a water jug, and a plastic pot from home. The next day, the class was told to measure water using what they had brought. The children poured water into their containers and compared quantities. None of the measures matched. One tumbler held more than another, one pot was bigger than the other, and the sizes of the jugs varied. The teacher then asked a simple question: “If everyone uses a different vessel, how do we agree on the quantity?” That is when the idea of standardised measurement was introduced. The teacher brought out litre models and asked a few students to measure water again. This time, the quantity was the same.

On the same day, in another school in Tiruvallur, a Tamil teacher revised a lesson on identifying letters from other languages that have entered Tamil. She divided her multigrade classroom into two groups. On each turn, a representative from one team came forward, picked a cardboard cut-out of a letter and showed it to the opposing team. The other team had to read the letter aloud correctly. The teams took turns. By the end of the activity, the children were reading the letters with ease.