Mothers of resistance: Tamil women who led the 1938 Anti-Hindi Agitation and shaped Dravidian politics

WOMEN JAILED IN THE 1938 AGITATION

Dr S Dharmambal: Founded the Thyagaraya Nagar Women’s Munnetra Kazhagam. Arrested on November 15, 1938. When warned of imprisonment, she said, “Then arrest us.” Sentenced to six weeks. Welcomed back from Vellore jail on December 28, 1938, by more than 1,000 people.

Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar: Educated only till the third standard. Arrested and sentenced. While she was in jail, the authorities seized her daughter-in-law’s gold bangles, worth six sovereigns from Mayavaram, to recover the ₹50 fine. Declared on release: “The spirit of the protesters cannot be suppressed by such measures.”

Neelambikai Ammaiyar: In 1937, she compiled a Hindi–Tamil dictionary in which more than 7,000 technical terms were provided with a Tamil equivalent. She founded the ‘Saiva Madar Sangam’ in 1942 in Palayamkottai, which despite its religious garb actively engaged with women’s issues.

PS Pappammal: Unmarried young woman from Vannarapettai, Chennai. Arrested on December 16, 1938, at the school picket. Nivedita identifies her as “the first unmarried young woman arrested in the Anti-Hindi agitation” and calls this “truly revolutionary” for 1938.

Rajammal: Aged 72 at the time of her arrest on November 28, 1938. Held a long debate with the magistrate upon inquiry. Sentenced to 15 days. Released on December 10, 1938.

Abaranjitham Ammal: Arrested on December 16, 1938, with her one-year-old child Elangovan. Both fell from the police lorry owing to its speed and sustained injuries.

Kannammal: Sister of Periyar, who also edited Kudiyarasu. Wrote the article ‘Indraya Aatchi Murai Yen Ozhiya Vendum’ (October 1937); charged with sedition; fined ₹300; was arrested in January 1938. Refused to defend herself in court, and stood by every word she wrote.

Padmavati: Arrested for wearing a sari bearing the slogan ‘Tamil Vaazhga’. Died from police injuries in 1938.

Dhanalakshmi: Forcibly loaded into a police truck during the 1948 protests, driven 40 miles from home and abandoned. Suffered a miscarriage and died from the ordeal.