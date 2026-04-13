Moving to mainstream: How queer literature is gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu

Joy Andrew, who now serves as the operational head of Thirunangai Press, describes the literary world as a space that presents itsel as intellectual, but applies those values selectively. When the press attempted to distribute its books, vendors asked who would read them. When it applied for a stall at the Chennai Book Fair, it was denied. The press went to court, obtained an order, and set up the stall. “We had to legally fight to get a stall at the Chennai Book Fair,” Joy says. “Only since 2023, have we been consistently attending.” This consistency is itself a form of argument. The press showed up, and kept showing up, until its presence became unremarkable.

This pattern of building presence through persistence rather than permission, runs across the organisations that make up Tamil Nadu’s emerging queer publishing ecosystem. Alagu Jegan founded Aniyam Foundation in 2019 in southern Tamil Nadu, initially to provide welfare and rights-based support to women with different sexual orientations, and female sex workers. Publishing grew out of that work. The foundation had been running an e-magazine called Palmanam, releasing six or seven articles a month, and Jegan noticed that writers who could not come out publicly were using it to express emotions they had nowhere else to share. After a year, he collected those pieces and published them as a book. The act of making the book clarified something. “Queer people need documentation. If you look at literature, queer writing is rare. And those who have written it are those who have not identified themselves as queer. If I am a queer person, I can speak about what I feel and how my life is. If someone else tells my story, it may be exaggerated or undervalued,” he says. Aniyam has since published eight books, including poetry collections and a life history of a Dalit Thirunangai. Jegan has represented Tamil Nadu at literary conferences and read his own poetry, all while working in the IT sector.