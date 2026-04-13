Power cuts and fluctuations trouble Chennai residents as summer intensifies

CHENNAI: With summer heat rising and power demand going up across the state, many residents in Chennai and its outskirts are facing power cuts and frequent voltage fluctuations. While the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has been taking measures to augment the supply on a par with the increasing demand, the distribution infrastructure at times fails to keep up.

In the past few days, areas such as Medavakkam, Vengaivasal, Vignarajapuram and Santhoshpuram in South Chennai have reported repeated outages. Residents said the situation has caused inconvenience, especially since it occurs during peak daytime hours. A few days ago, a technical fault in an electric pole at Vignarajapuram led to a power cut for nearly three hours in the afternoon. Power supply was restored around 5 pm after officials from the electricity board attended to the issue.

M Suresh (38), a resident of Vignarajapuram, said such incidents were not new. “Last summer, a transformer suddenly sparked and caught fire. Now, we have seen an electric pole failure. The authorities should focus on improving the infrastructure,” he said.

Residents have urged the state-run power utility to take preventive steps and strengthen the distribution network to avoid such disruptions during the peak summer.

S Lakshmi (42), a resident of Medavakkam, also criticised Minnagam — the centralised call centre for electricity-related complaints — stating that attempts to contact the helpline at 9498794987 to report power cuts were unsuccessful. “We tried calling several times, but could not get through. At times, the line was busy,” she said, adding that these issues should be addressed on a priority basis at least until the end of summer.