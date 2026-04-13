Railway staff crossing tracks hit by train near Thiruvottiyur station in Chennai, dies

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a railway employee was run over by a train while crossing the railway track near Thiruvottiyur railway station on Thursday. The police said that the man’s father, also a railway employee, had died in a similar train accident in 2024 near the same spot. Following his father’s death, the man had secured the job on compassionate grounds.

According to the Korukkupet Government Railway Police (GRP), V Kishore Kumar (23) was a resident of Thilagar Nagar 1st Street, Kaladipet, and was posted at Tiruvallur railway station. Kishore is survived by his mother, who runs a part-time catering business, and his brother Lithish Kumar, is a BSc student.

Speaking to TNIE, Kishore’s family friend Nithyasaravanan said,”Around 5pm, he was heading to Thiruvottiyur to board a train to Tiruvallur. The police told us that he tried to cross the tracks as it was a shortcut to reach the station. He was crossing the tracks when he saw an EMU and express train coming towards him from both the sides. As he tried to move away from EMU, the express train ran over him. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.”