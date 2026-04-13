Tamil Nadu: The women behind the auto wheels

But survival required more than simply switching platforms; it demanded a collective voice strong enough to navigate policy corridors. This urgency led to the birth of the Sangam. “The most availed government scheme by us is the subsidy of `1 lakh provided to each woman auto driver who has a nalavariyam (welfare board) card,” says Mohana. To foster a more accessible financial security among the riders, VPMS started its own association-driven scheme where each member contributes `222 a month. From that pool, contributors can avail accident insurance, emergency relief, and a rotating loan system that shields women from predatory debt.

“If a driver needs `10,000 for school fees and borrows it outside, she will keep paying interest but never pay off the principal. It will keep growing, and she will drown in debt,” she explains. “But in our association, if she pays regularly, she becomes eligible for more next time.”

The collective also steps in with household provisions when a vehicle breaks down, and income comes to a halt, extends `10,000 in times of bereavement, and renews group accident insurance annually. In a sector where daily earnings fluctuate wildly and formal benefits like PF or ESI remain out of reach, this system is a lifeline the members created for themselves.