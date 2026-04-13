Tamil Nadu's historical landmarks and their makeovers

The distinct architecture of the buildings in the state echoes age-old revolutionary stories etched deep on their walls. These structures have proudly stood the test of time. Many heritage sites have undergone restoration, while the tradition and vintage design styles have remained untouched. Here are nine buildings that add a unique shine to the history of Tamil Nadu.
Culture meets heritage
The 138-year-old Victoria Public Hall, a historical building in Chennai, has been renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and reopened to the public in December last year. In May 2023, the GCC undertook a comprehensive conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting project at a cost of `32.62 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0. Built in 1887 in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, Victoria Public Hall was designed by renowned architect Robert Chisholm and constructed by Namperumal Chetty. The two-storey structure features a main roof at a height of 19m and a central tower standing at 34m. The hall, named after Queen Victoria, had, for over a century, served as a key venue for public gatherings. Beyond its architectural significance, the hall holds a special place in the state’s social and political history. Following its extensive restoration, the building has now been transformed into a public cultural space featuring a museum which traces the rise of the Justice Party, the evolution of theatre and cinema, and the city’s sporting history, along with an art gallery.
Justice for a court
The Kuthiraivandi Court in Coimbatore is a historic 1863 British-era building on Avinashi Road, which is currently undergoing restoration as a heritage monument. It was a specialised court for traffic offences involving horse-drawn carts (jatkas) where the cart drivers would be fined pre and post independence. The dilapidated building was taken up for restoration by the Public Works Department in 2021, following a recommendation from the state judicial department. The work is almost completed with an expenditure of `9 crore. Sources say that it has been restored using traditional methods. Once it is restored, the building will not serve as a court, but it will be preserved as a heritage monument. It is expected to be inaugurated with the additional court building that is being constructed in the same premises.
Preserve and protect
The recently renovated Medai Police Station is an eighth-century structure which was built by the Pandya dynasty. It is located on a 30-foot-wide wall of a Pandya-period fort. It was mainly constructed by the soldiers of the king. When the Pandya era in Tirunelveli came to an end, the structure went into the hands of the Palayakaarars. Due to poor maintenance, it became dilapidated. However, soon after the British intruded into the city (Palayamkottai), they revived it by using it as their armoury. After Independence, the state government began using the structure as the Palayamkottai police station. It was called Medai Police Station as it was located at a height. However, the station was later shifted to a new building, and the structure was once again abandoned. In 2022, the Tamil Nadu government restored it under the Smart City scheme without altering its character, at an outlay of `3.06 crore.
History in a bungalow
The Governor’s Bungalow, also known as Sulur Subba Rao’s Bungalow, in Coimbatore is an 1853 British-era heritage building on Trichy Road. It once served as a residence for visiting governors, including Sir Arthur Lawley. It was abandoned for several decades. The Heritage wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) started the process in 2021 and recently completed the restoration of the entire building at a cost of over `10.25 crore. The 13,000-sq-ft, two-storey structure features Victorian architecture, Madras terrace roofing, and teak wood fittings. It is expected to be a central point of heritage and culture to showcase Coimbatore’s history.
Holding on to the past
The Gandhi Memorial Museum stands out as one of Madurai’s key landmarks. It’s the nation’s first museum of its kind among the seven, inaugurated on April 15, 1959, by Jawaharlal Nehru. Housed in Rani Mangammal’s 17th-century summer palace, this historic site got a major facelift in 2011-12, and now the final phase of renovations is wrapping up to preserve the heritage building. Museum secretary KR Nanda Rao said that renovation works are being carried out at `10.25 crore, without touching its traditional charm. The museum, he said, holds a unique treasure, “the blood-stained cloth of Gandhi himself”. Gandhi’s bond with Madurai is remarkable; he visited the city five times during his 20 trips to Tamil Nadu. He took two of his major decisions here — switch to his iconic loin-cloth, and refuse to step into temples until it opened to people from all walks of life, said Nanda. The library building that was constructed after independence and the gallery building was built during the British period. At a time around 4,500 persons can sit in the open auditorium.
Style and statement
The 133-year-old historic building that once housed the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College within the Madras High Court campus on NSC Bose Road in Chennai, has been restored and reopened as additional court halls of the Madras High Court in October 2025. The refurbished heritage structure was inaugurated by Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Renovated at a cost of `23 crore, the project was completed while retaining the building’s distinctive Indo-Saracenic architectural style. The new court halls will primarily hear criminal cases under the high court’s jurisdiction. The Dr Ambedkar Government Law College, which had functioned within the high court premises for several decades, was later shifted and brought under the court’s supervision. With increasing space constraints and the demand for more courtrooms, authorities decided to repurpose the old law college building for judicial use.
Revered revamp
The 50-year-old Valluvar Kottam, a monument in Nungambakkam in Chennai dedicated to the classical Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar, was renovated at an estimated cost of `80 crore and reopened to the public in June last year by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The iconic 106-ft-high stone chariot, modelled on the famed temple car of Thiruvarur, has been upgraded with audiovisual installations. The revamped campus features the newly built, fully air-conditioned Ayyan Valluvar Cultural Hall, spread across 20,000 sq ft with a seating capacity of 1,548, while the Kural Manimandapam has also undergone a major facelift. All 1,330 Thirukkural couplets, along with paraphrased explanations by the late CM Karunanidhi, are artistically displayed. A Thirukkural auditorium and research library seating for 100 persons, a 3,336 sq ft food court, and underground parking for 162 cars have been added. The monument was originally inaugurated in 1976 by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, having been conceived by then Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
Poompuhar rises again
After years of wear and the quiet toll of coastal weather, spread across 33 acres along the East Coast Road, the Poompuhar Tourism Complex in Mayiladuthurai was given a new lease of life this February. The Tamil Nadu government invested `23.60 crore to revamp this seaside destination, transforming it from a fading attraction into a well-equipped, visitor-ready complex. It includes the Silappathikara Art Gallery and Poompuhar Maritime Museum. Poompuhar, a significant historic Kaveri delta port city, celebrated in Sangam literature as the birthplace of Kannagi in the Silapathikaram, draws visitors for its coastal beauty and cultural heritage. It was once one of the ancient world’s busiest port cities, conducting trade with Rome and other European nations over 2,000 years ago. It also served as the thriving capital of Karikala Cholan. Now, culture thrives here. The seven-storeyed anklet-shaped Silappatikara Art Gallery, which includes the grandeur of Nedungal Mandram, Ilanji Mandram, and Pavai Mandram, captivates visitors. Inside the gallery, the story of Kovalan and Kannagi, the epic’s central figures, is vividly brought to life across its key chapters. With this upgrade, the government is betting that better infrastructure will turn casual visitors into returning tourists and put Poompuhar back on Tamil Nadu’s must-visit map.
Cathedral’s change
The 210-year-old St George's Cathedral on Cathedral Road in Chennai was rededicated in November last year after a comprehensive renovation that began in January under the supervision of a team from Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The restoration was undertaken with approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s Heritage Committee, with the Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment serving as project management consultant. The cathedral houses 38 memorials of marble, ceramic, and alabaster. Its alabaster altar piece depicts the Ascension of Jesus Christ holding a sickle, flanked by angels, with a smaller black statue of St George slaying a dragon above. Designed by Col James Lillyman Caldwell and completed by Captain De Havilland in 1815, it was consecrated in January 1816 by Bishop Thomas Fanshaw Middleton.