Tamil Nadu's historical landmarks and their makeovers

The distinct architecture of the buildings in the state echoes age-old revolutionary stories etched deep on their walls. These structures have proudly stood the test of time. Many heritage sites have undergone restoration, while the tradition and vintage design styles have remained untouched. Here are nine buildings that add a unique shine to the history of Tamil Nadu.

Culture meets heritage

The 138-year-old Victoria Public Hall, a historical building in Chennai, has been renovated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and reopened to the public in December last year. In May 2023, the GCC undertook a comprehensive conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting project at a cost of `32.62 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0. Built in 1887 in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, Victoria Public Hall was designed by renowned architect Robert Chisholm and constructed by Namperumal Chetty. The two-storey structure features a main roof at a height of 19m and a central tower standing at 34m. The hall, named after Queen Victoria, had, for over a century, served as a key venue for public gatherings. Beyond its architectural significance, the hall holds a special place in the state’s social and political history. Following its extensive restoration, the building has now been transformed into a public cultural space featuring a museum which traces the rise of the Justice Party, the evolution of theatre and cinema, and the city’s sporting history, along with an art gallery.

Justice for a court

The Kuthiraivandi Court in Coimbatore is a historic 1863 British-era building on Avinashi Road, which is currently undergoing restoration as a heritage monument. It was a specialised court for traffic offences involving horse-drawn carts (jatkas) where the cart drivers would be fined pre and post independence. The dilapidated building was taken up for restoration by the Public Works Department in 2021, following a recommendation from the state judicial department. The work is almost completed with an expenditure of `9 crore. Sources say that it has been restored using traditional methods. Once it is restored, the building will not serve as a court, but it will be preserved as a heritage monument. It is expected to be inaugurated with the additional court building that is being constructed in the same premises.