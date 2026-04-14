Colour-coded polling stations to guide Chennai voters

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has started to colour-code polling station locations across the 16 assembly constituencies within Chennai, which have 10 or more polling stations in the same building.
The district election officer-cum-city corporation commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran, said that it will assist voters in guiding them to their respective polling station pathways within the building premises.
The district election officer has announced that postal ballots for citizens aged above 85 will be conducted from April 16 to 18, between 9 am and 5 pm.
The official through social media also added that signage will soon be fixed at such locations to guide voters on the coloured path they should choose to get to their booths.
The city has a total of 4,085 polling stations in 975 buildings across the city constituencies. Among these, 63 buildings have 10 to 21 polling stations in one location, where colour coding is being done. Velachery assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations, with 315 stations spread across 59 buildings.
Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency has the highest number of polling station locations, with 89 buildings accommodating 247 polling stations.
Kolathur constituency has the highest number of polling stations (21) in a single building. In addition, Kolathur, Anna Nagar, and Virugambakkam constituencies each have one location that accommodates 18 polling stations, respectively.
During this period, 96 polling teams, comprising polling officers, police, and micro-observers, will be deployed across city assembly constituencies. Each team is expected to visit 40 households per day. Booth-level officers have been instructed to inform eligible elderly voters in advance. If a voter is not present during the scheduled visit, the teams will make one additional visit to their residence to provide them an opportunity to cast their vote.