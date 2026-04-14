Colour-coded polling stations to guide Chennai voters

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has started to colour-code polling station locations across the 16 assembly constituencies within Chennai, which have 10 or more polling stations in the same building.

The district election officer-cum-city corporation commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran, said that it will assist voters in guiding them to their respective polling station pathways within the building premises.

The district election officer has announced that postal ballots for citizens aged above 85 will be conducted from April 16 to 18, between 9 am and 5 pm.

The official through social media also added that signage will soon be fixed at such locations to guide voters on the coloured path they should choose to get to their booths.