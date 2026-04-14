Interior desing: Your home needs more whimsy!

After years of chasing calm in extreme minimalism, spaces are getting their personality back! The word whimsical is having a moment this year. Whimsy is not just a trend, but a way of life. There are some spaces that hold stories if you linger long enough. While everyone is embracing the idea of romanticising life, it can be done through your spaces as well.
Whimsical homes remove the need to apologise for quirk, making it a seamless conversation between utility and imagination. These spaces are curated to spark curiosity, storytelling, and add joy to the mundane every day. Here are some ways to make your spaces feel more lived in.
Mix it up
The primary rule while adding whimsy to your spaces is to blur the rules. Mix design styles, colours, and textures to make it truly yours. If a vintage piece holds memories, add it to your modern home and let it take centre stage unapologetically. If your grandmother’s scarf is a piece of heirloom that reminds you of being loved, let it sit on your sofa or at the back of your dining chair so late nights are warmth filled.
Colours and patterns
The simple way to instantly make any space whimsical is by the use of colour. Pick a colour that feels meaningful and screams your name and sprinkle it around as a trail. If the bedroom wall is pink, the cushion on the couch can match that along with the ceramics in the hutch cabinet. The use of colour does not mean repainting every wall in it, an intentional addition through finishes and décor will do. Patterned fabrics, printed wallpapers, or a collection of old cut outs that resonate with you can also be used to decorate walls. Who said your adult room can’t be pink? It absolutely can!
Storytelling through objects
Whimsy means personal in simple terms. Be it a gallery wall with pictures, memorabilia collected through travels, collection of heirloom pieces, or the space inspired by something you deeply resonate with. Bring out that teacup with a slight crack, frame your first flight ticket, put out those handwritten letters in a vintage box on your coffee table. Get a chalkboard and write the day’s menu on it or perhaps a thought. Keep an unfinished puzzle on the center table for guests to add a piece whenever they are around. Sprinkle yourself around the space without a second thought and your inner world will be out there.
Bring the outside in
You can add plants to your spaces without it resembling a nursery. One large plant with character often does the job. Greenery adds so much freshness to any space that it is almost always the best solution. With smaller plants that barely require maintenance, a bunch of them around consoles and bookshelves or growing around your pantry upgrades the mood instantly.
Light it up or down
Every person likes their space lit up differently, few prefer really dim lights while others want to be able to read throughout. Lights play a really big role in adding whimsical touches to any space, whether its fairy lights through your bed or a pendant light above your kitchen counter making late night snacking an experience. Warm lights, if layered well, can instantly change how a space feels and looks almost instantly. If you can’t change your lights, change your lightbulbs.
There are no rules for whimsy, go big or small. Curate your space to tell your story, reflecting who you truly are rather than making a space similar to a furniture store. Throw your memories and personality around like confetti because your space should celebrate you.