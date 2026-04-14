Interior desing: Your home needs more whimsy!

After years of chasing calm in extreme minimalism, spaces are getting their personality back! The word whimsical is having a moment this year. Whimsy is not just a trend, but a way of life. There are some spaces that hold stories if you linger long enough. While everyone is embracing the idea of romanticising life, it can be done through your spaces as well.

Whimsical homes remove the need to apologise for quirk, making it a seamless conversation between utility and imagination. These spaces are curated to spark curiosity, storytelling, and add joy to the mundane every day. Here are some ways to make your spaces feel more lived in.

Mix it up

The primary rule while adding whimsy to your spaces is to blur the rules. Mix design styles, colours, and textures to make it truly yours. If a vintage piece holds memories, add it to your modern home and let it take centre stage unapologetically. If your grandmother’s scarf is a piece of heirloom that reminds you of being loved, let it sit on your sofa or at the back of your dining chair so late nights are warmth filled.