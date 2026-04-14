Moneylenders kidnap, assault bizman over loan dispute in Chennai

Police said the main accused Balaji (32) along with his associate Narasimman (31) confronted the businessman at his residence on Saturday. The argument escalated, following which the duo allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod and forcibly took him into a car.

Inside the car, they allegedly threatened and attacked him, demanding immediate repayment. Under pressure, the victim arranged `50,000 from a former employer, who transferred it to him online. The accused later dropped him near Arcot Road after issuing further threats.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case and tracked down the suspects, arresting both on the same day. Investigators also found that both men had prior criminal records. They were remanded in judicial custody.