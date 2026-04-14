One student killed, four hurt as shell blows up near firing range in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old engineering student died on the spot and four of his college friends were injured after an unexploded shell accidentally blew up near Anumanthapuram firing range near Singaperumal Koil on Monday evening. The group, which was on an illegal trekking expedition at the place, may have tossed the object against a rock, triggering the blast, police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the area is used for firing practice by central security forces, and the explosive is suspected to be an unexploded shell left behind.

Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the six students, who had arrived on three two-wheelers, trekked up the hill near the restricted firing range without permission.