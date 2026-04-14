Why most indoor plants die

Indoor plants have become a defining feature of modern homes, cafés, offices, and hotels across India. From money plants climbing living room shelves to large fiddle leaf figs decorating restaurant corners, greenery indoors is now associated with comfort, wellness, and aesthetic appeal. Yet despite their popularity, a surprising number of indoor plants fail within a few months.

The reason is rarely bad luck. In most cases, indoor plants die because their basic environmental needs are misunderstood.

Plants evolve outdoors, under natural sunlight, rainfall, and open airflow. When they are brought indoors, they are placed in environments that are dramatically different from their natural habitats. Understanding this difference is the first step to keeping indoor plants healthy.