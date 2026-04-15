Breaking barriers through threads: How Irular hamlets are stitching new livelihood

Two hands move in rhythm; one holding the fabric taut, the other guiding a needle through it. A single stitch puncturing the material begins the movement, the thread pulled into place, knot by knot, as an intricate pattern slowly takes shape. What starts as a blank canvas, with time, transforms into a design held together by careful twists and ties, each stitch bringing the artisan’s work closer to life.

This Aari embroidery is now finding space beyond homes on larger and impactful platforms such as the Art of India Exhibition 2026, curated by Alka Pande and presented by The Times of India and Standard Chartered, held earlier this year. The human hand behind the artwork is Kala Viswanathan, a local tailoring teacher from the city, who became a guiding force in shifting livelihoods.

Kala has been instrumental in introducing Aari practice to the Irular community (Scheduled Tribes) residing in community centres across hamlets in Kunnappattu, Anna Nagar, and MGR Nagar near Mamallapuram. She presented her embroidery work to C John Degler, an American philanthropist, who has been working with this indigenous community since 2012 to create alternative livelihoods.