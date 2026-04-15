Delay in building holding yard may affect truck traffic on Port-Maduravoyal corridor

CHENNAI: A key choke point threatens to negate the impact of Chennai’s most ambitious port connectivity project before it is even operational. More than two years after seeking land for a truck holding yard at Adayalampattu, near Maduravoyal junction, the Chennai Port Authority is still awaiting action from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear encroachments on the identified site. The yard is critical for regulating freight flow onto the upcoming Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor.

The delay will have direct operational implications. The 20.6-km, four-lane, double-decker corridor is designed to divert bulk and break-bulk truck traffic away from the congested Madhavaram-Mathur-Manali stretch and funnel it through a dedicated elevated route towards the port’s Gate 10.

Without a staging area at the entry point, officials warn that trucks could end up queuing on the Poonamallee-Maduravoyal stretch, or worse, backing up on the elevated carriageway itself while awaiting port clearances.

“There has been no action,” a port official said, referring to repeated requests to clear encroachments on NHAI land earmarked for the facility.