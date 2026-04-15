Speeding school bus kills biker in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died Monday evening after a speeding private school van rammed his two-wheeler on Mudichur Road near Tambaram.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Anbarasu, a native of Gingee in Villupuram district, who was staying in Tambaram for the last three months and worked at a real estate firm.

Police said Anbarasu was riding towards Tambaram from Mudichur when the accident occurred near the Ambedkar statue at Old Perungalathur. The school van, coming from behind at high speed, hit his vehicle, causing him to lose balance and fall. The van then ran over him, killing him on the spot.