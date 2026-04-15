Worker electrocuted while trying to save colleague near Tiruvallur Collectorate in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old migrant worker from Bihar died of electrocution while attempting to help a co-worker who fell from a ladder at a construction site near the Tiruvallur Collectorate on Monday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Shaukath. His co-worker, Kalam (25), also from Bihar, sustained injuries in the incident.

Sources said both had been working at a private building site for the past 15 days. The mishap occurred while they were doing electrical work at an under construction building for a restaurant.

Kalam and two other workers were on a 10-foot ladder fixing an electrical component when they reportedly lost balance and fell. Shaukath, who was working nearby, rushed to assist him. Police said that when Shaukath touched the ladder, he suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot, since an electric wire was in contact with the ladder. The others who were working on the ladder were wearing safety gear, including appropriate footwear that insulated them from electrocution, sources said.

On information, Tiruvallur Town police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem.