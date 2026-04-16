AIADMK tied up with BJP to capture power at any cost: CPM

CHENNAI: Campaigning at Thiruvottiyur, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK-BJP combine and made a strong pitch for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, urging voters to elect CPM candidate L Sundararaj.

Alleging that the AIADMK leadership has aligned with the BJP to capture power “at any cost”, Shanmugam questioned whether TN’s interests would be better protected by a secular alliance or by a coalition that “compromises with the union government”. Without naming actor-politician Vijay, Shanmugam accused him of entering the fray only to split votes and indirectly aid the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Turning to the contentious issue of parliamentary delimitation, the CPM leader argued while delimitation based on population is not inherently wrong, the proposed exercise would disproportionately favour northern states, reducing Tamil Nadu’s share from the current 7.2% to about 5.9%.